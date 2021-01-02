Saints Left Without Any Running Backs Vs. Panthers Due To COVID-19 Protocols

It’s happening again.

Not long after the Denver Broncos were forced to start a practice squad wide receiver at quarterback with their entire QB room wiped out due to COVID-19 protocols, the New Orleans Saints find themselves in a similar situation.

Star running back Alvin Kamara tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. And due to league protocols around exposure, the entire running back room all the way up to the actual running backs coach, is unavailable for Week 17.

The entire Saints RB room won’t be available tomorrow bc of close contact to Alvin Kamara. Latavius Murry, Burton, Washington, RB coach all out tomorrow @NFLonFOX. They are moving Ty Montgomery to RB and calling up practice squad RB — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) January 2, 2021

Here’s the good news: The Saints already have a playoff spot and the NFC South Division title locked in. But they are tied with the Seattle Seahawks for second in the NFC, so getting a win Sunday against the Carolina Panthers obviously would help them secure the second seed.

That task just got a lot more difficult.

