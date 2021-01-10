Saints Safety Gets Punched By Bears Receiver, Causes Another Ejection

New Orleans Saints safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson has to be the most annoying player in the NFL.

For the second time this season, Gardner-Johnson got punched in the face by a Chicago Bears wide receiver and caused an ejection.

Bears wideout Anthony Miller socked Gardner-Johnson in the face Sunday in Chicago’s super wild-card round matchup against New Orleans and was booted from the game. Bears wideout Javon Wims got ejected for punching Gardner-Johnson when the two teams faced off in Week 8. Wims was suspended for two games.

Oh, Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas also was suspended for a game this season for fighting with Gardner-Johnson in practice.

Gardner-Johnson either has a very punchable face, or he’s the best trash-talker in the NFL. Wide receivers have to learn to stop taking his bait.

