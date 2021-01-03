Saints Vs. Panthers Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 17 Game Online, On TV

Teams jockeying for high seeds in the NFC will have an eye on Charlotte on Sunday.

The New Orleans Saints travel to Carolina to face the Panthers in the final game of their respective regular seasons. The Panthers already have been eliminated from the playoffs, while the Saints have locked up the NFC South.

New Orleans is one of the top three teams in the NFC. At 11-4, the Saints tied with the Seattle Seahawks while a game behind the 12-3 Green Bay Packers.

Here’s how to watch Saints-Panthers online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Jan. 3, at 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images