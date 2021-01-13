Santos Vs. Boca Juniors Live Stream: Watch Copa Libertadores Semifinal Online

If Santos and Boca Juniors sustain the current level of drama in the CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores, soccer fans will be in for a treat.

The former teams of Pele and Diego Maradona, respectively, will meet Wednesday at Estadio Urbano Caldeira in Santos, Brazil, in the second leg of their Copa Libertadores semifinal series. The teams played to a goalless draw last week in the first leg, and the second matchup is expected to be ultra-competitive.

Palmeiras beat Rive Plate on Tuesday night in the other Copa Libertadores second leg in a controversey- and entertainment-riddled game.

The Santos versus Boca Juniors winner will face Palmeiras on Jan. 30 in the Copa Libertadores final.

Here’s when and how to watch Santos-Boca Juniors.

When: Wednesday, Jan. 13 at 5:15 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS USA | beIN SPORTS en Español

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images