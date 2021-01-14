Pacers-Suns Becomes 10th NBA Game To Be Postponed Due To COVID-19

COVID-19 has forced the NBA to move yet another game.

The league announced Thursday it has postponed Saturday’s Indiana Pacers-Phoenix Suns game as contact tracing efforts with Phoenix continue.

This is the 10th game the NBA has postponed this season and the ninth of the week.

The Suns reportedly were exposed to the virus Monday during their matchup against the Washington Wizards. Phoenix has postponed three games as a result.

As of Monday, the NBA did not have plans to pause the season. Instead, they opted to expand their COVID-19 health and safety protocols in order to keep the season alive.

