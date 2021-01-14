Seahawks Security Manager Fired After Arrest For Child Pornography

The Seattle Seahawks have fired their security manager following some troubling charges.

Aaron Miyasato, a longtime employee of the team, was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with crimes of possessing and dealing child pornography, according to a report by King 5’s Susannah Frame.

Seattle SWAT Team members searched Miyasato’s home with a warrant Tuesday morning and confiscated more than 25,000 images of child pornography.

The Seahawks’ organization shared a statement about the matter with King 5, revealing the 41-year-old no longer works for the team.

“We are aware of the situation and in accordance with the NFL personal conduct policy, we have notified the league of his arrest,” the statement read. “This individual is no longer employed by our organization.”

Miyasato is being held on $50,000 bail.

