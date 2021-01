Sean Payton made a promise before Sunday’s Saints-Bears wild card game: If New Orleans beats Chicago, he’d willingly get slimed.

And the head coach kept that promise.

After the game, which was simulcast on CBS and Nickelodeon, Payton allowed the green gunk to be poured over his head. And, naturally, he took it like a champ.

Check it out, via the team:

What a good sport.

Thumbnail photo via Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports Images