Shannon Sharpe Pokes Fun At Chase Young As Tom Brady Shines In Bucs Win

Chase Young messed with the bull, and he got the horns.

Young, the likely Defensive Rookie of the Year, called out Tom Brady after the Washington Football Team secured a Wild Card matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. How did Brady respond? By throwing for nearly 400 yards with two touchdowns in a Bucs victory at FedEx Field.

While Brady was in the midst of putting together yet another sharp postseason performance, Shannon Sharpe took to Twitter to rib Young for his bravado leading up to Saturday night’s game.

Thought 99 wanted Brady? 🙄🙄🙄 — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) January 10, 2021

It was a fairly quiet night for Young by his standards. The 2020 No. 2 overall draft pick logged three total tackles and no sacks while playing 63 of Washington’s 72 defensive snaps. Injury, albeit minor, was added to insult for the Ohio State product, as he reportedly suffered a mild ankle sprain during the game.

Young and Co. now will watch from home as Brady and the Bucs continue their playoff run. Tampa Bay will meet either the New Orleans Saints or the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burk/USA TODAY Sports Images