Steve Kerr Issues Scathing Assessment Of Wednesday’s Events In Capitol

Like others in the NBA, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is not pleased with what occurred in Washington D.C. on Wednesday.

Chaos erupted when supporters of president Donald Trump stormed the Capitol building while Congress was attempting to certify the electoral college votes affirming Joe Biden as the next Commander in Chief. At least one person died and at least 13 others were arrested, per The Washington Post.

Kerr was just one of several NBA head coaches that spoke against rioters’ actions in Washington D.C. before their respective games. And like many of his colleagues, he wasn’t afraid to offer his raw assessment.

“I started the day thinking about how we were going to guard Lou Williams without fouling him and suddenly, that didn’t seem quite as important when I turned the TV on as shootaround was beginning,” Kerr told reporters during his pregame press conference. “Just a bizarre scene, but a pretty clear reminder that the truth matters. We’ve been talking about this for years. The truth matters in our country and anywhere, in any circumstance because of the repercussions if we allow lies to spread. And if we enable people in power to lie, you all of a sudden have millions of people who are doubting an election that was certified in every state.

“We have seven to eight million more people vote for Biden than for Trump. Every state has certified those results. Every court appeal has been turned down. A legitimate election is suddenly questioned by millions of people, including many of the people who are leading our country in government, because we’ve decided over the last few years, to allow lies to be told. So, this is who we are. You reap what you sow.”

Classic Kerr.

