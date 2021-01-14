Steve Nash (Sort Of) Weighs In On James Harden’s Reported Trade To Nets

James Harden reportedly was traded to the Nets on Wednesday, and Steve Nash definitely has an opinion on the move.

… But the Brooklyn Nets head coach couldn’t really share it yet.

The Nets onboarded Harden as part of a four-team deal involving the Houston Rockets, Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers.

Nash was asked about the transaction before Brooklyn played the New York Knicks on Wednesday, offered just one simple statement.

“It’s a star’s league,” Nash told reporters, via ESPN’s Tim Bontemps.

It’s unclear when Harden will be ready to play with Brooklyn, though he’ll may have to clear COVID-19 protocols before switching teams.

He likely won’t be available until next Wednesday’s game against the Cavs, meaning he’d miss at least three Nets games as a result.

