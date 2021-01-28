Super Bowl LV: Here’s Which Color Jerseys Bucs, Chiefs Will Wear

We’re still a little ways away from Super Bowl LV, but it looks like the two teams involved already know what they’re wearing.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers represent the AFC and NFC, respectively, in the final game of the season at Raymond James Stadium.

Of course, both team’s predominant color is red. But with the Bucs playing on their own field in the big game, it looks like they’ll rock the home whites, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Bucs will be wearing their white jerseys and pewter pants for Super Bowl LV, while the Chiefs will be wearing their red jerseys. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 28, 2021

Still, as many of the few permitted fans allowed to attend the game will be rocking red merch, it will be a little harder to tell who they’re rooting for.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images