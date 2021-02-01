Super Bowl LVI Odds: How Rams Prices Were Impacted By Matthew Stafford Trade

The Los Angeles Rams are going for it, as there is no better depiction than their reported trade for Matthew Stafford.

The Rams reportedly sent three draft picks — including two first-rounders — and signal-caller Jared Goff to the Detroit Lions in exchange for Stafford.

Many believe the 32-year-old Stafford represents an upgrade after Goff, who the Rams selected No. 1 overall in 2016, and oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook seem to agree.

Before the trade for Stafford, the Rams opened at 22-to-1 to win Super Bowl LVI in February 2022. Those odds were tied with the Cleveland Browns for the ninth-best. But now, after the trade, Los Angeles has cut its prices in half.

The Rams weigh in at 11-to-1 to win the Super Bowl next year, courtesy of DraftKings. LA now leaves the Browns and joins the NFL’s elite including the Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers and Chiefs, as you may have heard, will take the field next Sunday in Super Bowl LV.

While the most notable movement is in regards to Super Bowl LVI, the Rams’ odds all down the line have shifted.

They’ve also improved to 5-to-1 to win the NFC Championship, which is tied with the Buccaneers for the second-best odds behind the Packers. And while division odds are not yet available, there’s a good chance LA will open as the favorite to win the NFC West over the Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals.

The Rams have pushed their chips to the center of the table, and now maybe LA fans soon will follow.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images