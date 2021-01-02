Sweepstakes For Rumored Red Sox Free Agency Target Tomoyuki Sugano Could Soon End

The Boston Red Sox are among the teams rumored to be interested in Tomoyuki Sugano, and we should know in the coming days what decision the pitcher ultimately makes.
Sugano’s professional team in Japan, the Yomiuri Giants, made the 31-year-old available to sign in Major League Baseball. A number of teams reportedly are interested in Sugano, who projects to be a mid-rotation starter in MLB, and a decision could be coming soon.
In fact, Sugano has made his way to the United States in order to wrap up the process.
Last season, the right made 20 appearances for the Giants, posting an impressive 1.97 ERA with a 14-2 record.
As for the Red Sox, a healthy Eduardo Rodriguez figures to be the ace of the rotation until Chris Sale returns from Tommy John during the campaign. Nathan Eovaldi fits into the middle of the rotation, while Matt Andriese, Nick Pivetta and Tanner Houck should be able to compete for roles in the back end.
That’s a promising bunch, but adding someone like Sugano could provide a big boost, especially as Boston awaits Sale’s return.