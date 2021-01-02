Sweepstakes For Rumored Red Sox Free Agency Target Tomoyuki Sugano Could Soon End

The Boston Red Sox are among the teams rumored to be interested in Tomoyuki Sugano, and we should know in the coming days what decision the pitcher ultimately makes.

Sugano’s professional team in Japan, the Yomiuri Giants, made the 31-year-old available to sign in Major League Baseball. A number of teams reportedly are interested in Sugano, who projects to be a mid-rotation starter in MLB, and a decision could be coming soon.

In fact, Sugano has made his way to the United States in order to wrap up the process.

Tomoyuki Sugano has landed in the United States per Sports Hochi in Japan. He will field final team offers with his agent. He needs to sign by 5pm ET on January 7th, but we should learn his landing spot in the next few days so they can do all the medical stuff. — Red Sox Stats (@redsoxstats) January 2, 2021

Last season, the right made 20 appearances for the Giants, posting an impressive 1.97 ERA with a 14-2 record.