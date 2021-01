Zdeno Chara has had a myriad of highlights throughout his Hall of Fame career.

The former Boston Bruins defenseman and captain returned to the TD Garden on Saturday night for the first time since signing with the Washington Capitals this past offseason.

Take look back at one of his brightest moments as he recorded his first career hat trick on Saturday night’s “Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind,” presented by Berkshire Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images