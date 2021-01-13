There’s No Way James Harden Returns To Rockets After Postgame Comments, Right?

James Harden seems like someone who’s simply had it.

The Houston Rockets star, who was in the headlines before the NBA season even started, got straight to the point Tuesday, depicting his dissatisfaction with the current situation.

“We’re just not good enough. Obviously chemistry, talent-wise, just everything,” Harden said after Houston’s 117-100 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, via Yahoo! Sports.

“… I love this city. I literally have done everything that I can. I mean, this situation is crazy. It’s something that I don’t think can be fixed.”

Check out his full response below: