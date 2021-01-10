This Insane Tom Brady Stat Doesn’t Seem Possible — But It’s True

Tom Brady has played in a lot of playoff games. He’s thrown a lot of touchdowns in those playoff games.
It was quite surprising, then, when the NBC broadcast flashed this stat during Sunday night’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Washington Football Team game:
Really? In all of those playoff games — 41 total during his illustrious New England Patriots tenure — Brady never threw multiple touchdowns of more than 20-plus yards?
Yes, as unlikely as it sounds, that stat is accurate.
Brady threw multiple touchdowns in 23 of his postseason games with the Patriots — including a four-touchdown performance in Super Bowl XLIX and a six-touchdown explosion against Tim Tebow’s Denver Broncos — but until Saturday had never tossed more than one 20-plus-yard score in a single outing.
In fact, just 10 of Brady’s 73 postseason touchdown passes as a Patriot came on plays that began outside the red zone.
Brady, who signed with the Buccaneers last offseason, fired a 36-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Brown and a 27-yarder to Chris Godwin during the first half of Saturday night’s wild-card round matchup at FedEx Field.