This Insane Tom Brady Stat Doesn’t Seem Possible — But It’s True

Tom Brady has played in a lot of playoff games. He’s thrown a lot of touchdowns in those playoff games.

It was quite surprising, then, when the NBC broadcast flashed this stat during Sunday night’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Washington Football Team game:

I’m sure this factoid is not false. Nevertheless I am left with no other choice but to not believe it. pic.twitter.com/LLn0xZ30el — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) January 10, 2021

Really? In all of those playoff games — 41 total during his illustrious New England Patriots tenure — Brady never threw multiple touchdowns of more than 20-plus yards?

Yes, as unlikely as it sounds, that stat is accurate.