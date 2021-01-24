This Matthew Stafford Story Doesn’t Bode Well For Patriots

As currently constituted, the Patriots might not be an attractive destination for Matthew Stafford.
The Detroit Lions’ reported willingness to work with their franchise quarterback on a trade has many floating New England as a potential landing spot for the 32-year-old. But, if a tweet Saturday night from The Ringer’s Kevin Clark offers any indication, reputation alone probably wouldn’t be enough for the Patriots to lure Stafford.
Check out this out:
Yeah, the Patriots hardly resemble the Kansas City Chiefs on offense.
(Though, who does, really?)
The unfortunate reality for the Patriots is that, from a talent perspective, they currently are closer to the Lions than they are the Chiefs. Would Stafford be willing to look past that, or would Bill Belichick have to bolster his offense to woo Stafford to New England?
Then, of course, there’s the Matt Patricia factor to consider.