This Matthew Stafford Story Doesn’t Bode Well For Patriots

As currently constituted, the Patriots might not be an attractive destination for Matthew Stafford.

The Detroit Lions’ reported willingness to work with their franchise quarterback on a trade has many floating New England as a potential landing spot for the 32-year-old. But, if a tweet Saturday night from The Ringer’s Kevin Clark offers any indication, reputation alone probably wouldn’t be enough for the Patriots to lure Stafford.

Check out this out:

I asked Stafford last year about his ideal offense, and he mentioned something like Kansas City, where there's a healthy mix of deep shots and shorter, swing-route type throws out of the backfield to gain easy yardage. Anyway he's still good.https://t.co/34t6wajY9f — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) January 23, 2021

Yeah, the Patriots hardly resemble the Kansas City Chiefs on offense.