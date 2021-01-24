This Old Stephon Gilmore Tweet Rings True After Davante Adams’ Touchdown

Davante Adams puts on a route-running clinic week after week against some of the NFL’s best cornerbacks.

The Green Bay Packers All-Pro receiver did much of the same Sunday during the NFC Championship Game, catching seven of the first 10 balls thrown his way. His seventh reception, though, proved to be the most crucial as it went for a third-quarter touchdown to cut the Packers deficit to 28-23 entering the fourth quarter.

During the play, Adams showcased his route-running magic by selling the outside release and getting inside Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Carlton Davis for a touchdown on a two-yard slant.

It prompted us to think about one specific tweet from New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore.