This Report Suggests Deshaun Watson’s Days With Texans Are Numbered

Deshaun Watson might not be long for Houston.

Reports of Watson being frustrated with the Texans began circulating almost immediately after Houston’s 2020 season came to a close. The star quarterback reportedly was not consulted prior to Nick Caserio being named the franchise’s new general manager, and the Texans still are without a head coach.

While these rumors of Watson’s ire appear to be legitimate, there still is ample time for the sides to patch things up before teams typically start gearing up for a new season. But according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the issue might be beyond repair and there reportedly is a chance Watson never dons a Texans uniform again.

There is a growing sense from people in and around the Texans’ organization that Deshaun Watson has played his last snap for the team. It’s early in the off-season, there’s a lot of time left, but Watson’s feelings cannot and should not be underestimated. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 17, 2021

Hours before Schefter’s report, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio claimed Watson had not yet asked for a trade out of Houston. But given the way this matter seems to be unraveling, it would not be at all shocking if that request comes soon.

You obviously never want to part ways with a legitimate franchise quarterback, especially one of Watson’s caliber. But if the Texans’ hand is forced, the organization can take some solace in the fact that the assets it likely would receive in a blockbuster deal could help accelerate the rebuild.

