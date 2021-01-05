This Snipe From Craig Smith In First Bruins Training Camp Session Is Absurd

We always knew Craig Smith could shoot.

But he can really shoot.

The Boston Bruins opened training camp Monday, holding their first official session after a few days of voluntary skates. As a result, we received one of our first looks at Smith, who Boston signed to a three-year deal with a $3.1 million AAV one day into free agency.

Smith cames to Boston after nine seasons with the Nashville Predators, five of which he potted 20-plus goals.

We can see why he’s such a proficient shooter.

That’s right, he makes this shot glove side.

Smith skated with Charlie Coyle and Nick Ritchie during Day 1 of camp. It’s unclear if Ritchie will remain with that group, but the vision for a while now seems to have been putting Smith and Coyle together.

Thumbnail photo via Michael Penhollow/The Boston Bruins