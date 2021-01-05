This Snipe From Craig Smith In First Bruins Training Camp Session Is Absurd

Smith is going to be a ton of fun to watch

We always knew Craig Smith could shoot.

But he can really shoot.

The Boston Bruins opened training camp Monday, holding their first official session after a few days of voluntary skates. As a result, we received one of our first looks at Smith, who Boston signed to a three-year deal with a $3.1 million AAV one day into free agency.

Smith cames to Boston after nine seasons with the Nashville Predators, five of which he potted 20-plus goals.

We can see why he’s such a proficient shooter.

That’s right, he makes this shot glove side.

Smith skated with Charlie Coyle and Nick Ritchie during Day 1 of camp. It’s unclear if Ritchie will remain with that group, but the vision for a while now seems to have been putting Smith and Coyle together.

