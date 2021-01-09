Those Who Love Analytics Got To Say ‘Told You So’ During Colts-Bills Game

The analytics nerds won Saturday… well, kind of.

It came during the afternoon game of the league’s NFL Super Wild Card Weekend as the No. 2 Buffalo Bills defeated the No. 7 Indianapolis Colts 27-24 to advance in the AFC playoffs.

Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich made a fourth-quarter analytics-driven decision many football fans didn’t agree with. There was probably more than one decision from Reich that was met by skepticism, but his two-point attempt was the most notable.

Reich made the call to go for a two-point conversion while trailing the Bills 24-16 with 11:32 remaining. The Bills had committed an infraction on the Colts’ extra-point attempt, which meant the ball was advanced to the Buffalo 1 yard line. It undoubtedly impacted Reich’s decision. The Colts, though, failed on a two-point attempt — a rush by running back Jonathan Taylor — and kicked the ball back to Buffalo facing an eight-point deficit.

Approximately 20 minutes later, however, the Colts scored their second touchdown of the fourth quarter. It cut their deficit to 27-22 and made it a no brainer to go for a two-point conversion. Indianapolis quarterback Philip Rivers found tight end Jack Doyle for both the touchdown and successful two-point attempt, which cut the Colts deficit to 27-24 with six minutes remaining. Essentially, Indianapolis was in the same position it would have been if it kicked an extra point in both circumstances.