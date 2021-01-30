Time To Flip Script: Take Over In Bruins Vs. Capitals Game

It’s time to flip the script.

The Boston Bruins “Unders” have been a cash cow for the first couple weeks of the hockey season. In fact, five of the B’s seven games stayed “Under” the posted total for combined goals. And bookmakers have reacted accordingly for the most part, making it more expensive to bet Boston “Unders” most nights.

However, the market is dancing in a different direction for Saturday night’s showdown with the Washington Capitals. Oddsmakers opened the total at 5.5 with -110 juice each way. After the morning skate at Capital One Arena, the total quickly shifted to 5.5 o-120 and a couple books are now as high as 6u-20. Money is showing up on the “Over.”

And it makes total sense.

For starters, Alexander Ovechkin and David Pastrnak both participated in the skate and all signs point to them being in the lineup. That alone is enough to make the betting board light up like a Christmas tree. When those two studs are on the ice, scoring chances automatically improve.

It’s also looking more and more like the Caps will start Vitek Vanecek between the pipes again. The 25-year-old was thrown into the fire after Henrik Lundqvist’s sudden heart condition and Ilya Samsonov’s arrival on the COVID-19 protocol list.

Vanecek’s stats (4-0-2, 2.75 GAA) look fine on the surface, but he has luckily feasted on the Buffalo Sabres and New York Islanders. Vanecek faced only one team with a real offensive pulse, the Penguins, and Pittsburgh put five goals on his head.

Boston’s forward group has been humming lately, and they’re really starting to get pucks to the net at even strength. Obviously, Pastrnak’s return provides an instant spark of offense while also creating a trickled-down balance for all the other lines.

The B’s should score at least three goals in this game against a very overrated Washington blue line and third-string goalie. It also won’t be easy to slow the Caps, as they’ve already lit the lamp 31 times in eight games. Expect the scoring chances to come from all directions.

I wouldn’t bet “Under” with your money in this one.

BOS-WSH O5.5 (-120)

BOS-WSH 1P O1.5 (-115)

RECORD: (14-8-1, +5.1)

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images