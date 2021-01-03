Titans Vs. Texans Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 17 Game Online, On TV

The Titans can win the AFC South by beating the Texans

The Tennessee Titans’ mission can’t be any clearer.

The Titans will visit the Houston Texans on Sunday in an NFL Week 17 game between AFC South division foes. The 10-5 Titans will win the AFC South for the first time since 2008 if they beat the 4-11 Texans.

The Titans beat the Texans 42-36 in overtime Oct. 18 in their last meeting. Perhaps this game will be just as dramatic?

Here’s when and how to watch Titans-Texans:

When: Sunday, Dec. 27, at 4:25 p.m. ET
TV: CBS
Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

