Tokyo Olympics Reportedly In Jeopardy Of Being Canceled

For elite athletes who have dreamed of representing their country on the highest stage, a nightmare may be coming true.

The Tokyo Olympics, already pushed back from the summer of 2020, might be in jeopardy once again.

The Japanese government reportedly is looking for a way out of hosting the Olympics due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and is hoping to secure the Games in 2032, according to Richard Lloyd Parry of The Times.

“The Japanese government has privately concluded that the Tokyo Olympics will have to be cancelled because of the coronavirus, and the focus is now on securing the Games for the city in the next available year, 2032,” the Thursday report said.

“There is agreement that the Games, already postponed a year, are doomed. The aim now is to find a face-saving way of announcing the cancellation that leaves open the possibility of Tokyo playing host at a later date.”

Back in March, the International Olympic Committee postponed the Summer Games from 2020 to a year later in 2021.

If it gets canceled all together, the next Games will take place in Paris in 2024.

