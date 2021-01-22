Tom Brady Calls Aaron Rodgers, Packers ‘Big Test’ Ahead Of NFC Championship

It will be a battle of the greats Sunday when Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a trip to Super Bowl LV on the line.

It’s long been a discussion about who the true GOAT is (we all know it’s Brady, though), and the quarterbacks will further boost their résumé with a win.

Of course, Rodgers is in search of his second Super Bowl ring while Brady hopes to play for his seventh. And even though the 43-year-old has plenty of experience in championship games, he knows the Packers will be no easy task.

“He basically does everything well, so he’s got great command and experience,” Brady said during a video conference Friday. “And (his) leadership – players are playing hard. He’s got a great style of play. He obviously throws the ball as well as any quarterback, he gets rid of the ball quickly, has great vision of the field and is able to extend plays with his legs. There (are) a lot of explosive players he’s got, so they’ve got a great football team and they’ve got obviously a top scoring offense, or a top offense, however you see it. It’s a big test. We’re going to have to go up and play great football to beat them.”

Kickoff from Lambeau Field is set for 3:05 p.m. ET.