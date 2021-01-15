Tom Brady Correctly Diagnosed Bucs Teammate Mike Evans’ Injury

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Mike Evans set a record in Week 17, becoming the first player in NFL history to rack up 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first seven seasons.

Just one play later in the opening quarter against the Atlanta Falcons, he went down with an apparent knee injury.

Quarterback Tom Brady was quick to rush to his most productive receiver, though, and also provided an instant diagnosis.

Mike Evans is injured on Week 17…. right after setting the record.pic.twitter.com/WG1gxDRmd7 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 3, 2021

“He was like, ‘Did you hyperextend it?'” Evans said Wednesday, via ESPN’s Jenna Laine. “And I didn’t know what to say. I didn’t know what it was. But it was painful. The swelling has gone down tremendously.”

Funny enough, Evans did in fact suffer a hyperextended left knee and an MRI revealed no structural damage.

Evans also revealed, via ESPN, that he’s been getting treatment at his quarterback’s TB12 Sports facility in Tampa Bay.

So if the receiver hadn’t already bought in to the TB12 method, maybe this will sway him.

