Tom Brady Explains How Bucs Are Different From Previous Patriots Teams

Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been road warriors this season. That wasn’t always the case during his two decades in New England.

Asked Wednesday about the Buccaneers’ success away from Raymond James Stadium — they’ve won eight straight road games, including two in the postseason — Brady referenced the issues some of his Patriots squads experienced when playing outside of Foxboro, Mass.

“We’ve been pretty good on the road all year,” the quarterback said in a video conference ahead of Sunday’s NFC Championship against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. “Outside of the first game (a loss in New Orleans) and then the Chicago (loss in Week 5), for one reason or another, we’ve just done a good job.

“Some years, it’s been like that. I’ve been a part of other teams where it wasn’t quite like that.”

Brady likely was referring to 2009, 2013 and 2018. In those seasons, the Patriots were undefeated at home but went 2-6, 4-4 and 3-5, respectively, away from Gillette Stadium. New England was eliminated in the wild-card round in 2009, lost in the AFC Championship Game in 2013 and won Super Bowl LIII in 2018.