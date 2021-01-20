Tom Brady Explains How Bucs Are Different From Previous Patriots Teams

Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been road warriors this season. That wasn’t always the case during his two decades in New England.
Asked Wednesday about the Buccaneers’ success away from Raymond James Stadium — they’ve won eight straight road games, including two in the postseason — Brady referenced the issues some of his Patriots squads experienced when playing outside of Foxboro, Mass.
“We’ve been pretty good on the road all year,” the quarterback said in a video conference ahead of Sunday’s NFC Championship against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. “Outside of the first game (a loss in New Orleans) and then the Chicago (loss in Week 5), for one reason or another, we’ve just done a good job.
“Some years, it’s been like that. I’ve been a part of other teams where it wasn’t quite like that.”
Brady likely was referring to 2009, 2013 and 2018. In those seasons, the Patriots were undefeated at home but went 2-6, 4-4 and 3-5, respectively, away from Gillette Stadium. New England was eliminated in the wild-card round in 2009, lost in the AFC Championship Game in 2013 and won Super Bowl LIII in 2018.
Those years were outliers, though, as Brady’s Pats typically were dominant regardless of venue. In his 19 seasons as New England’s starter, the team went 8-0 on the road twice, 7-1 twice, 6-2 seven times and 5-3 four times.
Patriots’ record in road games:
2019: 6-2
2018: 3-5 (8-0 at home)
2017: 7-1
2016: 8-0*
2015: 5-3
2014: 5-3
2013: 4-4 (8-0 at home)
2012: 6-2
2011: 6-2
2010: 6-2
2009: 2-6 (8-0 at home)
2007: 8-0
2006: 7-1
2005: 5-3
2004: 6-2
2003: 6-2
2002: 4-4
2001: 5-3**
* including one Jimmy Garoppolo start
** including one Drew Bledsoe start
In his first postseason as a Buccaneer, the 43-year-old Brady has piloted Tampa Bay to consecutive road wins over the Washington Football Team in the wild-card round and the New Orleans Saints in the divisional round.
The Bucs are looking to become the first team since the 2010 Packers to win a Super Bowl without playing a home game in the playoffs (though Super Bowl LV, coincidentally, will be held in their home stadium).
“Let’s keep that streak going,” Brady said. “That would be pretty sweet. Let’s get another one.”