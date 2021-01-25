Tom Brady Explains Special Moment With His Son After Bucs’ NFC Title Game Win

After securing his 10th career Super Bowl appearance, Tom Brady wanted to share the moment with his son.

Moments after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Green Bay Packers 31-26 in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game, the Bucs quarterback sought out 13-year-old Jack Brady in the Lambeau Field stands for a postgame hug.

After reaching the Super Bowl for the 10th time, @TomBrady went to the stands to greet and hug his son. ❤️



Later, in an interview with Westwood One Radio’s Jim Gray, Brady explained why he wanted that embrace.

“Oh man, he’s such a trooper,” Brady said of his son. “A good friend of mine, my friend Tom Wagner, was flying to the game and he said, ‘I wonder if Jack could come. We’ll be in and out the same day.’ And Jack was all in. He came and watched, sitting out in the freezing cold and was just so happy at the end. It just made — you can’t (ask for) any better for a dad than that.

“He’s a special kid. I love my family. Obviously, I love my team, and there’s just no greater feeling than to spend those moments together after a great win.”

Brady has reached the Super Bowl in more than half of his 19 seasons as a full-time NFL starter. The 43-year-old is seeking his seventh career championship.

His Buccaneers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Powers / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via USA TODAY NETWORK