Tom Brady Gave Chase Young Memorable Gift After Playoff Matchup

Chase Young asked, Tom Brady delivered.
Fulfilling a request from the standout rookie defensive end, Brady gifted Young a signed jersey after his Tampa Bay Buccaneers dispatched Young’s Washington Football Team in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs.
“Chase, best of luck!,” Brady wrote on the red No. 12 jersey.
The quarterback also snuck in a reference to their alma maters’ storied rivalry, writing “Go Blue :)” beneath his signature. Brady is a Michigan alum. Young played at Ohio State.
Both players on Saturday shared a photo of the signed jersey on social media.
The Brady-Young battle became a major storyline after the latter called out the former following Washington’s Week 17 win. Brady decisively won that matchup, throwing for 381 yards and two touchdowns while Young, the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year favorite, was held without a sack, tackle for loss or QB hit.
The two exchanged compliments after the game, with Young also asking Brady for his jersey.
Brady’s Bucs will visit the New Orleans Saints on Sunday night in the divisional round.