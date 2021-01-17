Tom Brady Gave Chase Young Memorable Gift After Playoff Matchup

Chase Young asked, Tom Brady delivered.

Fulfilling a request from the standout rookie defensive end, Brady gifted Young a signed jersey after his Tampa Bay Buccaneers dispatched Young’s Washington Football Team in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs.

“Chase, best of luck!,” Brady wrote on the red No. 12 jersey.

The quarterback also snuck in a reference to their alma maters’ storied rivalry, writing “Go Blue :)” beneath his signature. Brady is a Michigan alum. Young played at Ohio State.

Both players on Saturday shared a photo of the signed jersey on social media.