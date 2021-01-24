Tom Brady Honors Philip Rivers After QB’s NFL Retirement

Tom Brady often got the best of Philip Rivers when the two squared off, but he nevertheless has great respect for one of his longtime rivals.

Rivers last week announced his retirement from the NFL after 17 largely successful seasons. Many across the football world took time to honor the future Hall of Fame quarterback, who spent the final season of his career with the Indianapolis Colts.

Brady was among those to congratulate Rivers after his retirement.

Check out this Instagram post from over the weekend:

What the future holds for Rivers remains to be seen. In his retirement announcement, the 39-year-old indicated he plans to coach high school football. However, there has been speculation of his interest in broadcasting.