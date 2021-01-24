Tom Brady Makes Packers Pay On Bucs TD After ‘Worst Defensive Design’ Ever

Tony Dungy wasn’t pulling any punches after seeing the Green Bay Packers get burned by Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a last-second touchdown to finish out the first half of the NFC Championship Game.

That may be the worst defensive design I’ve ever seen with 8 seconds and no timeouts left. Green Bay—I’m not sure how you play inside technique man to man and nit just play zone and protect the sideline and the end zone? Amazing. — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) January 24, 2021

“That may be the worst defensive design I’ve ever seen with 8 seconds and no timeouts left,” the NBC Sports analyst and former Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts head coach tweeted. “Green Bay—I’m not sure how you play inside technique man to man and not just play zone and protect the sideline and the end zone? Amazing.”

Here was the play:

Yup. That was pretty bad by Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine.

The Buccaneers led the Packers 21-10 at halftime after Brady’s 39-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Scotty Miller. Brady went 13-of-22 for 202 yards with two touchdowns in the first half.

Before Brady’s touchdown pass, the Packers dropped an interception, and the Buccaneers converted on fourth-and-3. That series of events might have cost Green Bay a Super Bowl appearance.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images