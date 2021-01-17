Tom Brady Posts Epic Hype Video Before Buccaneers’ Game Vs. Saints

Tom Brady clearly is ready for Sunday night.
The 43-year-old quarterback will lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers into New Orleans where they’ll face the Saints in a NFC Divisional Round game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Brady and the fifth-seeded Buccaneers defeated the Washington Football Team in an NFC Wild Card game while the second-seeded Saints advanced after a win over the Chicago Bears last weekend.
The Saints were 2-0 against their NFC South rival Buccaneers during the regular season. Brady now has the chance to rewrite those two losses to fellow veteran signal-caller Drew Brees. And based on his latest hype video, it seems he’s ready to do so.
Check it out:
The winner of Sunday’s showdown, slated for 6:40 p.m. ET, will travel to face Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship.