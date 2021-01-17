Tom Brady Posts Epic Hype Video Before Buccaneers’ Game Vs. Saints

Brady and Co. will take on the Saints at Sunday night

Tom Brady clearly is ready for Sunday night.

The 43-year-old quarterback will lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers into New Orleans where they’ll face the Saints in a NFC Divisional Round game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Brady and the fifth-seeded Buccaneers defeated the Washington Football Team in an NFC Wild Card game while the second-seeded Saints advanced after a win over the Chicago Bears last weekend.

The Saints were 2-0 against their NFC South rival Buccaneers during the regular season. Brady now has the chance to rewrite those two losses to fellow veteran signal-caller Drew Brees. And based on his latest hype video, it seems he’s ready to do so.

Check it out:

The winner of Sunday’s showdown, slated for 6:40 p.m. ET, will travel to face Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images

