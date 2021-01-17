Tom Brady Posts Epic Hype Video Before Buccaneers’ Game Vs. Saints

Tom Brady clearly is ready for Sunday night.

The 43-year-old quarterback will lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers into New Orleans where they’ll face the Saints in a NFC Divisional Round game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Brady and the fifth-seeded Buccaneers defeated the Washington Football Team in an NFC Wild Card game while the second-seeded Saints advanced after a win over the Chicago Bears last weekend.

The Saints were 2-0 against their NFC South rival Buccaneers during the regular season. Brady now has the chance to rewrite those two losses to fellow veteran signal-caller Drew Brees. And based on his latest hype video, it seems he’s ready to do so.

Check it out: