Tom Brady Praises Buccaneers’ Defense For NFC Title Game Performance

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are off to Super Bowl LV, but it’s not all Tom Brady’s doing.

Sure, the quarterback had a starring role in Tampa Bay’s win over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, but he wasn’t the only one who made a difference down the stretch.

The Bucs’ defense played a key role in Tampa Bay’s victory, especially with Brady throwing three second-half interceptions. Brady offered some praised for the defensive unit during his postgame press conference.

“They played incredible,” Brady told reporters. “I thought the defense was spectacular and they’ve been that way all year. They’ve got great front, great linebackers, play their butts off in the secondary. Some guys went down with injuries and other guys stepped in. So, it was an incredible effort by the defense and what they did today was amazing against, really, an incredible offense.”

The Bucs will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7.