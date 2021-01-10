Tom Brady Propels Buccaneers Past Washington, Into NFC Divisional Round

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are moving on.

The No. 5 Buccaneers defeated the fourth-seeded Washington Football Team 31-23 during the NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend on Saturday night. It was the 31st playoff win of Brady’s career, but the first Tampa Bay postseason victory since 2003.

“It was a tough, hard-nosed game,” Brady told reporters postgame, per The Athletic’s Greg Auman. “Washington had a lot of fight in them.”

The Buccaneers don’t yet know who they will play next. If the No. 2 Saints beat the No. 7 Bears on Sunday, Tampa Bay will travel to New Orleans. If Chicago beats the Saints, however, the Buccaneers will host the No. 6 Rams and Bears will travel to the top-seeded Packers.

Brady threw for 381 yards with two touchdowns in his first-ever playoff game wearing something other than a New England Patriots uniform. The 43-year-old quarterback completed 22 of his 40 passes, though those stats were impacted by a number of drops by receivers. Brady’s 381 passing yards were his fourth most in a playoff game.

Despite Tampa Bay’s 502 yards of offense, the Buccaneers were a modest 6-for-14 on third down and converted just one of their five red-zone opportunities. It showed how there was plenty for Tampa Bay to improve upon, which is all the more notable seeing how its offense scored 31 points against a good defense.

Brady expressed how the Bucs will have to “do a much better job” in the NFC Divisional Round, per Auman. Head coach Bruce Arians agreed.

Washington was the 17th team Brady defeated in the postseason.

Tom Brady has beaten 17 different teams in the playoffs.



He’s beaten more teams than any QB has total wins in playoff history 🤯 pic.twitter.com/O2591rPdyh — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 10, 2021

The Buccaneers move to 12-5 on the 2020 campaign.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images