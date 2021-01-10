Tom Brady Propels Buccaneers Past Washington, Into NFC Divisional Round

Brady threw two touchdowns and his fourth-most passing yards in a playoff game

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are moving on.

The No. 5 Buccaneers defeated the fourth-seeded Washington Football Team 31-23 during the NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend on Saturday night. It was the 31st playoff win of Brady’s career, but the first Tampa Bay postseason victory since 2003.

“It was a tough, hard-nosed game,” Brady told reporters postgame, per The Athletic’s Greg Auman. “Washington had a lot of fight in them.”

The Buccaneers don’t yet know who they will play next. If the No. 2 Saints beat the No. 7 Bears on Sunday, Tampa Bay will travel to New Orleans. If Chicago beats the Saints, however, the Buccaneers will host the No. 6 Rams and Bears will travel to the top-seeded Packers.

Brady threw for 381 yards with two touchdowns in his first-ever playoff game wearing something other than a New England Patriots uniform. The 43-year-old quarterback completed 22 of his 40 passes, though those stats were impacted by a number of drops by receivers. Brady’s 381 passing yards were his fourth most in a playoff game.

Despite Tampa Bay’s 502 yards of offense, the Buccaneers were a modest 6-for-14 on third down and converted just one of their five red-zone opportunities. It showed how there was plenty for Tampa Bay to improve upon, which is all the more notable seeing how its offense scored 31 points against a good defense.

Brady expressed how the Bucs will have to “do a much better job” in the NFC Divisional Round, per Auman. Head coach Bruce Arians agreed.

Washington was the 17th team Brady defeated in the postseason.

The Buccaneers move to 12-5 on the 2020 campaign.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images

