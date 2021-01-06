Tom Brady Pulled A Tom Brady, Deflected About Chase Young’s Comments

Tom Brady just finished his first regular season in Tampa Bay, but the lessons from his New England days clearly haven’t left him.

The Buccaneers quarterback did the Tommy Two Step when asked about Washington rookie Chase Young, and the comments made by the Football Team’s defensive standout Sunday.

“Tom Brady! Tom Brady, I’m coming! I want Tom. I want Tom,” Young said, as you may recall.

Brady, as a member of the New England Patriots for 20 years, has been thrown similar shade before, but the 43-year-old signal-caller never fed into it. He’s stuck to that script in Tampa Bay, too.

“He’s obviously a great young player,” Brady told reporters Wednesday when asked how he felt upon hearing Young’s comments. “We’ve got our hands full with that D-line, one of the best D-lines in the league so, Chase is a great young player. He went to Ohio State, so naturally I think the Ohio State-Michigan thing wears off on ’em a little bit. I understand that. We’re prepared for a tough challenge and it should be a fun game.”

Compliment the opponent, compliment the opposing player and take the high road. It’s a script that is as synonymous with Brady as his six Super Bowl rings.

“Again, I think we’re going up against one of the biggest challenges we’ve faced all year,” Brady added. “A team that has five first-round picks on the D-Line, just a real tremendous group. They put pressure on the quarterback almost every play. We got to step up to that challenge. Hopefully we’re ready to meet it, it’s going to be a big test for us. But I certainly love battling with those guys up front.”

Brady and the No. 5 Buccaneers will travel to No. 4 Washington during the NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend on Saturday. Kickoff from FedEx Field is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images