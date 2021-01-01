Tom Brady Reacts To Zdeno Chara’s Farewell Instagram Post To Bruins

A new era officially has begun for the Bruins.

Zdeno Chara’s tenure in Boston has come to an end. Chara, who joined the Bruins in free agency ahead of the 2006-07 NHL season, signed with the Washington Capitals on a one-year deal Wednesday afternoon. The 43-year-old was selected to five All-Star Games while with the Bruins and led the Black and Gold to a Stanley Cup triumph in 2011.

Chara issued a sincere goodbye to the B’s and their fans upon the start of his new chapter in the nation’s capital. The veteran defenseman’s farewell Instagram post featured a thoughtful essay along with a video showcasing some of his most memorable moments with the Bruins.

The post drew a slew of noteworthy responses, including one from another Boston icon who joined a new team in 2020.

“Best of luck to you Zee 💯💯❤️❤️,” Tom Brady wrote in the comment section.

Chara is slated to see plenty of his now-former team this season. As a result of the division and scheduling alterations brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bruins and Capitals are set to square off eight times from late January to late April.

March 3 is a date B’s fans should circle on their calendars. It will mark Chara’s first game at TD Garden as a visitor in over a decade.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports Images