Tom Brady Responds To Bruce Arians’ Criticism Of How Patriots Used QB

Tom Brady still can do a lot on the field, and he remains All-Pro at sidestepping questions.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians earlier this week raised a few eyebrows when he said Brady’s former team, the New England Patriots, made a mistake by not letting the QB “coach” more.

Considering Brady went to nine Super Bowls and won six of them, it was odd that Arians took it upon himself to critique the Patriots.

Brady didn’t offer much of a response when asked about it Friday.

“I just try to do the best I can do to show up every day with a good attitude, work hard and do what my job is. It’s been fun just being here and I had a great time in New England, as well,” Brady told reporters during a video conference. “I’ve had a great 21 years. I’m a very blessed and lucky guy. The fact that I’m still playing football, for me, is a blessing. I’ve had a lot of great teammates that I’ve played with over the years and a great group this year. That’s the best part about football, is all of the relationships you have. It’s been a fun year doing it.”

Yeah, a nothing answer there.

Brady and the Bucs will take on the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday at Lambeau Field.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images