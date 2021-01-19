Tom Brady Trolls Himself With Video About Failed Referee High-Five

Tom Brady isn’t afraid to poke (a little) fun at himself.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was denied a high five by a referee late in Sunday’s divisional round win over the New Orleans Saints. The humorous moment occurred after Brady registered a touchdown on a QB sneak.

Brady on Tuesday trolled himself by splicing video of the failed high-five with “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’,” a 1965 song by the Righteous Brothers.

Take a look:

“You lost that lovin' feelin’, bring back that lovin' feelin’” pic.twitter.com/lo4XIhrId0 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 19, 2021

As far as Brady social media posts go, that’s one of the better ones. (Not saying much).

Brady and the Bucs will face Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday for the right to represent the NFC in Super Bowl LV.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images