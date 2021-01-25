Tom Brady’s Former Patriots Teammates Celebrate QB’s NFC Championship Win

Tom Brady hasn’t lost his New England Patriots locker room.

Brady’s former Patriots teammates were celebrating along with the quarterback after his Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game to advance to Super Bowl LV.

Patriots defensive tackle Lawrence Guy, running back Brandon Bolden, cornerback Stephon Gilmore, guard Shaq Mason, wide receiver Julian Edelman and former defensive end Richard Seymour all tweeted after Brady led the Bucs to a win Sunday.

🐐🐐🐐 — Brandon Bolden (@BB_HulkSmash) January 24, 2021

Happy for @TomBrady 🐐 — The Gilly Lock (@BumpNrunGilm0re) January 24, 2021

Truly Amazing mane. TB12 — Shaq Mason (@ShaqDiesel_70) January 24, 2021

that’s my quarterback TB12 pic.twitter.com/AozX6CqV4P — Richard Seymour (@BigSey93) January 24, 2021

Brady will play in his 10th Super Bowl and first in his first year with the Buccaneers. The Patriots won six Super Bowls during Brady’s time in New England. Brady has a chance to win his seventh in two weeks.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images