Tom Brady’s High-Five Attempt Denied By Bucs-Saints Referee

Quarterback sneaks, conference championship games and unsuccessful high fives.

Some things never change for Tom Brady.

After burrowing his way into the end zone late in Sunday’s divisional-round win over the New Orleans Saints, a smiling Brady attempted to high-five an official as he jogged back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sideline.

The ref politely declined.

Tom Brady tried to high-five the ref 😅 pic.twitter.com/RDgqfndeZN — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 18, 2021

The meme-worthy moment brought back memories of the times Brady was left hanging by his New England Patriots teammates.

Brady’s Bucs defeated the Saints 30-20 to advance to the NFC Championship Game. It’s the 14th career conference title game for the 43-year-old, who reached the AFC Championship in eight of his final nine seasons in New England. Brady is seeking his 10th Super Bowl berth and seventh Lombardi Trophy in his first season in Tampa Bay.