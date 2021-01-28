Tottenham Vs. Liverpool: Score, Highlights Of Premier League Game

Liverpool returned to winning ways in the Premier League on Thursday in London with a comprehensive 3-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur.
The Reds broke the deadlock at the conclusion of a hugely eventful first half when Sadio Mane scampered into space and squared for Roberto Firmino to slot in from close range.
Alexander-Arnold doubled the champions’ advantage immediately after the break, rasping home after Hugo Lloris had saved an initial shot from Mane.
Spurs reduced the deficit within two minutes via Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s swerving drive from the edge of the box, but Mane thumped in a third on 65 minutes to ensure maximum points were secured.
The result moves Liverpool into fourth place in the standings, four points behind leader Manchester City.