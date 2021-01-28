Tottenham Vs. Liverpool: Score, Highlights Of Premier League Game

Liverpool returned to winning ways in the Premier League on Thursday in London with a comprehensive 3-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

The Reds broke the deadlock at the conclusion of a hugely eventful first half when Sadio Mane scampered into space and squared for Roberto Firmino to slot in from close range.

Mane ➡️Firmino



Firmino gives Liverpool the lead right before halftime. pic.twitter.com/54cL08U9yg — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) January 28, 2021

Alexander-Arnold doubled the champions’ advantage immediately after the break, rasping home after Hugo Lloris had saved an initial shot from Mane.

A rocket from Trent Alexander-Arnold. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/Um98llv1W0 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) January 28, 2021

Spurs reduced the deficit within two minutes via Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s swerving drive from the edge of the box, but Mane thumped in a third on 65 minutes to ensure maximum points were secured.

WHAT A STRIKE FROM HOJBJERG. 💥 pic.twitter.com/ioLocKnBGC — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) January 28, 2021

Sadio Mane makes it 3-1 for Liverpool.



Mane takes advantage of Tottenham's mistake at the back. pic.twitter.com/4wVnqDg7NY — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) January 28, 2021

The result moves Liverpool into fourth place in the standings, four points behind leader Manchester City.

Thumbnail photo via <a href="https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/423841-tottenham-premier-league-match-report" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">LiverpoolFC.com</a>