Trevor Bauer Announces He Had Free Agency Meeting With Red Sox Rival

Could Trevor Bauer be heading to the American League East?

Depends, to a degree, on how a phone call Thursday went.

The star free-agent pitcher, who actively uses social media, was incredibly honest Thursday that in the evening he had a phone call with the Toronto Blue Jays lined up.

“I’ve got a call with the Blue Jays,” Bauer said. “I’m going to check in with them and talk to their pitching coach (Pete Walker) and high performance coach (Angus Mugford) and see what they have to offer,”

The Blue Jays long have been named as potential big spenders this offseason, and thus the likes of players such as Bauer and D.J. LeMahieu have been linked to them often.