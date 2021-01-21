Trevor Bauer Rumors: New Team Considered ‘Player’ For Pitcher

The metaphorical MLB hot stove has sufficiently preheated, and it might soon be cooking at full force. So will we see some Trevor Bauer movement soon?

After a slow start to the offseason, things have heated up over the last few days and weeks. Francisco Lindor has been traded to the New York Mets. George Springer signed with the Toronto Blue Jays. A return to the Philadelphia Phillies is seeming increasingly likely for J.T. Realmuto.

But with Bauer, arguably the top free agent this offseason, all we know is that the Mets and Jays have been interested — and that Bauer had a virtual meeting with Toronto.

And according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan and MLB Network’s Jon Heyman on Wednesday, the Los Angeles Dodgers are becoming a possibility for the 30-year-old.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are monitoring the market for right-hander Trevor Bauer and could be a player depending on the price, sources tell ESPN. Focus for the Dodgers now remains on a right-handed infield bat, but Bauer and the Dodgers remain a possibility as his market develops. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 20, 2021

Dodgers have checked in on Trevor Bauer and are believed to have interest on a short-term deal. Word is, he’d love to be in SoCal , and he’s said he’d consider short deals. Dodgers showed short-term interest in Greinke and Harper but stars usually prefer the biggest haul. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 20, 2021

This is not the biggest of surprises.

Bauer is from North Hollywood and played at UCLA . As a result, the Dodgers and Angels have been considered fringe candidates for him pretty much all offseason, though there’s been little in the way of legitimate rumors connecting him to either team.

That is, of course, until now.

Bauer won the Cy Young award last season with the Cincinnati Reds, posting a 5-4 record with a 1.73 ERA.

Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images