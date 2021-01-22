Trevor Bauer Rumors: Two Teams Said To Have Best Shot At Pitcher

The Trevor Bauer sweepstakes are heating up quite a bit, it seems.

With more player movement around baseball as spring training draws near, Bauer, arguably the top free agent this offseason, is starting to see his market get a tad busier.

For a while, the New York Mets and Toronto Blue Jays were the teams most often linked to him. Earlier this week, the Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly entered the fold.

And according to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, Bauer’s market as it stands now is effectively a two-horse race between the Mets and Los Angeles — except now, it’s the Angels.

“Based on conversations with sources, the two teams believed to have the best shot at Bauer are the Mets and the Angels,” Feinsand wrote Thursday.

Feinsand also indicated the Jays still were interested. Bauer met with Toronto shortly before the new year.

The Angels do make sense as a potential landing spot, as Bauer is from North Hollywood and played college baseball at UCLA.

Whatever the case may be, it sounds like there could be a resolution coming soon.

Thumbnail photo via David Kohl/USA TODAY Sports Images