Trinity Rodman, NBA Legend’s Daughter, Makes History As NWSL Draft Pick

The National Women’s Soccer League just received a fresh sprinkle of stardust.

The Washington Freedom selected Trinity Rodman with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NWSL Draft on Wednesday night. Rodman, 18, became the youngest draft pick in NWSL history with her selection.

With the 2nd overall pick in the 2021 NWSL Draft, we have selected Trinity Rodman from @WSUCougarSoccer. pic.twitter.com/OO3yzQwJ99 — Washington Spirit (@WashSpirit) January 14, 2021

Sports fans of a certain age undoubtedly are familiar with her last name. Her father, Dennis Rodman, is an NBA legend, a Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer and reached international superstar status in the 1990s. Michelle Moyer is Trinity Rodman’s mom, and she’s excited about her daughter’s next step in soccer.

Trinity Rodman will forgo her college-soccer career at Washington State. She was a freshman, but didn’t play collegiately because the COVID-19 pandemic forced the postponement of the Pac-12 women’s soccer season.

She looks forward to making a name for herself as a professional player.

“He was an amazing athlete and I got those genes from him,” Rodman said following her selection, per The Associated Press. “But I am excited to be known as Trinity Rodman and not just Dennis Rodman’s daughter.”

Rodman also is a standout forward on the United States U-20 women’s soccer team. If she lives up to her billing in the NWSL, chances are she’ll play her way out of her father’s sports shadow and earn in a spot on the U.S. women’s national team in the coming months or years.

The 2021 NWSL season is expected to kick off in April.

Thumbnail photo via Jeffrey Swinger/USA TODAY Sports Images