The Browns actually won a playoff game Sunday night, and it’s their first one in quite some time.

Cleveland topped the Pittsburgh Steelers 48-37 at Heinz Field in its first playoff game since 2002. It was the team’s first postseason victory since 1994.

NFL fans were thrilled to see the Browns succeed. Twitter found some creative ways to celebrate the occasion, sometimes at the Steelers’ expense.

PARTY LIKE IT'S 1994, CLEVELAND!



The @Browns have won a playoff game!! pic.twitter.com/YB6WWcxf8b — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 11, 2021

Mood in Cleveland pic.twitter.com/XB7Z74pxKb — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 11, 2021

Browns fans have been waiting for this moment ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zIKyTgF2Sc — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) January 11, 2021

CONGRATULATIONS, BAKER MAYFIELD. YOU ARE FINALLY STARTING TO LIVE UP TO ALL YOUR COMMERCIALS. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 11, 2021

#browns #DawgPound “ browns will be browns “ but the money will be green. Cash me out 😂 pic.twitter.com/Fz25IWiC9L — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) January 11, 2021

Last time the Browns won a playoff game pic.twitter.com/uOlV7j0BUt — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) January 11, 2021

Thumbnail photo via Philip G. Pavely/USA TODAY Sports Images