Twitter Is Loving Nickelodeon Broadcast Of Saints-Bears NFC Wild Card Game

NFL fans met SpongeBob SquarePants and it turned out to be a match made in heaven.
The NFC Wild Card game between the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints was broadcasted on Nickelodeon on Sunday afternoon in what is an attempt to attract young viewers to the product.
But young viewers weren’t the only ones who enjoyed seeing slime cannons, a SpongeBob SquarePants face between the uprights and much more. Those on Twitter shared their positive impressions of the product, as well.
And then there were a few hilarious memes, too.
The game also is being shown on CBS without the added graphics. CBS and Nickelodeon are both under the ViacomCBS umbrella, which explains the partnership.