Twitter Is Loving Nickelodeon Broadcast Of Saints-Bears NFC Wild Card Game

NFL fans met SpongeBob SquarePants and it turned out to be a match made in heaven.

The NFC Wild Card game between the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints was broadcasted on Nickelodeon on Sunday afternoon in what is an attempt to attract young viewers to the product.

But young viewers weren’t the only ones who enjoyed seeing slime cannons, a SpongeBob SquarePants face between the uprights and much more. Those on Twitter shared their positive impressions of the product, as well.

btw, i love the Nickelodeon broadcast, it's great for kids, and I think one day they should have NFL games broadcast on EVERY SINGLE channel with unique spins based on the focus of that channel — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) January 10, 2021

This NFL game on Nickelodeon is flat out fantastic pic.twitter.com/eBeEyJdkZF — Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) January 10, 2021

Nate Burleson is doing an incredible job of explaining the complexities of football in real time on the Nickelodeon broadcast for kids. That’s a rare sincere tweet from your pal Michael FORTHRIGHT Hurley — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) January 10, 2021

NFL & Nickelodeon. Name a better duo 😴 pic.twitter.com/qUMKsjIl0R — FanDuel (@FanDuel) January 10, 2021

All NFL games should be on Nickelodeon and I won’t hear otherwise. This is way too fun. — Megan Reyes (@megreyes_) January 10, 2021

Me enjoy the NFL on Nickelodeon pic.twitter.com/2TV5Lj75BJ — JONDERS (they/them) (@JondersFPT) January 10, 2021

Who’s ever idea it was to have the NFL on Nickelodeon needs a raise immediately pic.twitter.com/MfE6YSzKjc — Los 🍇 (@LosPollosTV) January 10, 2021

And then there were a few hilarious memes, too.

This needs to be the halftime show 😄 pic.twitter.com/WrGqZya2Fo — ESPN (@espn) January 10, 2021

If the Bears had this installed two years ago they would have won the Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/FnvwKtRepD — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) January 10, 2021

Watching the Bears last offensive series pic.twitter.com/i3IK8YOXB3 — #Ringerlodeon (@ringernfl) January 10, 2021

Nickelodeon trying to explain the NFL catch rule to kids. pic.twitter.com/VsN1V1PZIT — Pats Pulpit (@patspulpit) January 10, 2021

me waiting for the NFL Nickelodeon game pic.twitter.com/wpDkoc6iMY — Emerson Lotzia, Jr. (@EmersonLotzia) January 10, 2021

The game also is being shown on CBS without the added graphics. CBS and Nickelodeon are both under the ViacomCBS umbrella, which explains the partnership.

