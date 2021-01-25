Twitter Obviously Expects Aaron Rodgers To Join Patriots

We’re not really headed for an offseason full of rumors about Aaron Rodgers potentially joining the Patriots, are we?

(We totally are.)

Following the Packers’ NFC title game loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Rodgers sure sounded like someone saying “goodbye” to Green Bay. The 37-year-old is under contract for two more years, but the presence of 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love might accelerate an exit that Packers fans aren’t ready for.

Consequently, and predictably, NFL fans are convinced Rodgers somehow will land in New England to play for the quarterback-needy Patriots.

Check out some of these tweets: