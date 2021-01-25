Twitter Obviously Expects Aaron Rodgers To Join Patriots

We’re not really headed for an offseason full of rumors about Aaron Rodgers potentially joining the Patriots, are we?
(We totally are.)
Following the Packers’ NFC title game loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Rodgers sure sounded like someone saying “goodbye” to Green Bay. The 37-year-old is under contract for two more years, but the presence of 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love might accelerate an exit that Packers fans aren’t ready for.
Consequently, and predictably, NFL fans are convinced Rodgers somehow will land in New England to play for the quarterback-needy Patriots.
Check out some of these tweets:
Sigh.
For what it’s worth, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur has insisted he wants and expects Rodgers to play in Green Bay next season. That said, he ultimately would be powerless if Rodgers has different ideas.
As for the Patriots, it’s hard to get a read on their strategy in a potentially post-Cam Newton world. The Matthew Stafford rumors are heating up, as is speculation of a potential reunion with Jimmy Garoppolo. The Patriots also own the No. 15 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and seemingly could use the spot to select their quarterback of the future.
However, none of those options would move the needle quite like a marriage with Rodgers would