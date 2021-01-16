Twitter Reacts To James Harden’s Absurd Weight Loss Ahead Of Nets Game

NBA fans got to see James Harden in a Brooklyn Nets uniform for the first time Saturday.

And the seven-time All-NBA selection looks, well, different.

Check it out:

◾️ James Harden: Brooklyn Net ◾️ pic.twitter.com/H9VhSsUVB9 — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 16, 2021

Harden, you may remember, had quite the ending to his Houston Rockets tenure before he landed with the Nets as the centerpiece of a blockbuster trade earlier this week.

Among the many aspects, like calling out the franchise after his last game in Houston, was Harden’s overall appearance. Harden, as many around the league noted, seemed to let himself get out of shape entering the 2020 season. Some not-so-appealing photos surfaced within the last few weeks, but Harden looked nothing like said photos ahead of his Nets debut Saturday.

It caused Twitter to have quite the reaction:

James Harden really finessed all of us. pic.twitter.com/IEIlUOHtdl — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) January 16, 2021

James Harden from 12/15-1/16. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/NZqaa8kdUh — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 16, 2021

How’d he get skinny again — Murda🏝 (@MurdaTV) January 16, 2021

Where did all that weight go man? — Marcus (@marc_nairn) January 16, 2021

ayo my guy lost 30 pounds in 2 days how the hell😂 — James Harden Burner (@Harden13Burner) January 16, 2021

He got traded and just removed his fat suit. — Ralph Tedesco (@RalphTedesco) January 16, 2021

Literally looks 25 pounds lighter — Willy Shanks (@_will_lfc) January 16, 2021

Harden and the 7-6 Nets will take the floor Saturday against the Orlando Magic, and NBA fans will be able to see how the newest Brooklyn star fits with fellow former NBA MVP Kevin Durant… among other things.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images