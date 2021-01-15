Two-Time Major Champion Ángel Cabrera Reportedly Arrested For Domestic Assault

Argentine professional golfer Ángel Cabrera on Thursday reportedly was arrested for extradition to his native country.

Brazilian federal police officers found the two-time major champion in São Paulo after Cabrera allegedly fled Argentina somewhere in a timeline with domestic abuse charges that were filed against him by his former wife and troubling accusations from a previous romantic partner.

The Associated Press reported his arrest to be on charges of assault, theft, illegal intimidation and repeated disrespect to authorities. The women have accused him of physical violence, threats and even an attempt to run one of them over with his car in 2016.

Cabrera’s three PGA Tour Victories include the 2007 U.S. Open at Oakmont and the 2009 Masters, and he was runner-up to Adam Scott in a playoff at Augusta National in 2013.

He reportedly was on Interpol’s Red Notice list, which signals off a worldwide request for law enforcement to to locate and arrest a person pending extradition, surrender or similar legal action.

